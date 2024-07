The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided an official injury update on the status of Latrell Mitchell after he was ruled out of Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

The club has confirmed that Mitchell will not require surgery on his left midfoot after being reviewed by a surgeon on Tuesday morning.

It has been confirmed that the NSW Blues representative will get another scan and review in a fortnight's time to make sure that the injury is progressing well.

