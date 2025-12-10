While the South Sydney Rabbitohs have made the re-signing of Keaon Koloamatangi their main priority, that hasn't stopped them from securing their pack's future by welcoming in a young gun or two.

Highly rated New Zealand Warriors junior Te Paeroa Wi Neera is expected to be one of the Rabbitohs main pieces moving forward, with the club prising the teenage forward out of the Warriors' development system, as first reported by Zero Tackle, and now the Wide World of Sports.

This comes after Zero Tackle understands that he also had attracted the interest of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Wi Neera, a towering 17-year-old second-rower from Hamilton, was a standout for the Warriors in the SG Ball Cup last season and has long been viewed as one of the most exciting young forwards coming through the New Zealand ranks.

His size, ball skills and mobility have made him a consistent junior representative in Auckland.

Despite the Warriors' efforts to retain him, the Rabbitohs managed to swoop in and land the rising talent on a multi-year deal, adding another long-term piece to Wayne Bennett's future forward pack.

The Rabbitohs have been aggressive in targeting emerging forwards as they reshape their roster, and Wi Neera fits the prototype Bennett has often developed into elite first-graders.

The loss is another blow for the Warriors, who have struggled in recent years to hang onto several of their most promising juniors amid fierce competition from Australian clubs.

Wi Neera is expected to join the Rabbitohs system in the coming seasons as he continues his development towards an eventual NRL debut.