The South Sydney Rabbitohs have made a double forward signing, which will boost their lower-grade squads heading into the upcoming 2026 season.

After several years in the Penrith Panthers system, forward prospect Siotame Hansen has decided to depart the club and sign with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, according to multiple sources.*

A member of the Under-15s Australian Schoolboys Merit squad in 2019 alongside Paul Alamoti and Robert Toia, Hansen is coming off a strong campaign in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup in which he started in the front row in the competition's grand final against the Melbourne Storm.

Also able to play in the back row and at lock, Hansen made his NSW Cup debut in Round 26 this year against the Canberra Raiders, in which he made 78 running metres in 69 minutes on the field.

He will be joined at the Rabbitohs by Te Paeroa Wi Neera from the New Zealand Warriors, who competed in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup competition earlier in the year.

A young back-rower, Zero Tackle, understands that Wi Neera was also hunted by the Canterbury Bulldogs but decided to turn them down to sign with the Cardinal and Myrtle.

*First reported by Wide World of Sports