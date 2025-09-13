Days after Ben Lovett announced his retirement, another member of the South Sydney Rabbitohs squad has decided to hang up the boots on his playing career.

On a development contract this season, playmaker Gerome Burns was set to be promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in 2026, but a knee injury has seen him end his career prematurely.

Signed as a mature-age recruit, the Rabbitohs have confirmed Burns has retired due to a knee issue that he sustained at the beginning of the season.

Previously spending six years in the QLD Cup with the Souths Logan Magpies, Ipswich Jets and North Devils, he also spent time with the Brisbane Broncos in 2020 and played a single pre-season match for The Dolphins in 2024.

An Under-18s and Under-20s representative for Queensland and two-time Mal Meninga Cup Player of the Year, the news means he will retire without, unfortunately, ever being allowed to play in the NRL.

"I'd like to make special mention of Ben and Gerome, both whose careers will come to a premature end due to knee injuries which cannot be rehabilitated," Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.

"They are shining examples to their teammates of the Rabbitohs spirit.

"They never gave up on their rehab journey with their knees, they gave everything of themselves to try and return to pull on the Rabbitohs jersey, but unfortunately, they have had to make the difficult decision to retire from the game they love."