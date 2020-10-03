The shining emergence of Campbell Graham, Corey Allan and Jaxson Paulo could see South Sydney offload James Roberts as the club look to balance their salary cap restrictions.

The former Origin star has been riddled with injuries and has struggled to find his name on Wayne Bennett’s team sheet, with Brent Read stating the 27-year-old could be on the outer at Redfern.

“The Rabbitohs have got a bucketload of outside backs, particularly if they keep Joseph Suaalii if they are able to convince him to stay,” Read said on Triple M.

“Something has got to give and the name I am hearing is that James Roberts is maybe a guy who heads back to open market.

“James has only got a year left on his deal and that is the name I am hearing.”

League great Mark Geyer added to Roberts’ situation with the Rabbitohs, stating injuries have opened up opportunities for others.

“That wouldn’t surprise me,” Geyer said.

“The guys who are in front at the moment in Corey Allan and Alex Johnston basically you are only as good as your last game and I can’t remember when James’ last game was.

“He seems to be very injury-prone.”

With the expected departure of Wayne Bennett, Read added that James could join the supercoach in leaving the Rabbitohs.

“Wayne Bennett has been a pretty staunch supporter of James,” Read said.

“I don’t know where Jason Demetriou sits on him. Obviously Jason will be in charge in 12 months time not Wayne.

“But they have got so many outside backs. The way Corey Allan is going and Campbell Graham and they have kept Alex Johnston so they have got a million outside backs and you can’t keep them all.”