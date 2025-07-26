The South Sydney Rabbitohs suffered their eighth consecutive loss on Saturday night, falling to the Cronulla Sharks 14-12.

While the Rabbitohs competed for the full 80 minutes in a performance that Wayne Bennett described as "gutsy," the narrow loss only fueled the concerns of a potential wooden spoon for the injury-riddled outfit.

Bennett's troops almost went the entire match without suffering an injury blow, however, a 79th-minute try by a brave Tevita Tatola saw the star prop dislocate his shoulder.

There has been no official word on the severity of the dislocation, with assessments to come in the following days.

Bennett, who was icy in his post-match press conference, shared little more information on his prop's injury concerns.

“Dislocated his shoulder,” Bennett said shortly.

“Just add it to the list and move on.”

The list in question has grown disastrously long, with stars like Cameron Murray, Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Keaon Koloamatangi, and more, all featuring.

The Bunnies head coach had no interest in discussing a potential wooden spoon for the club, though there are genuine concerns that his injury-plagued side will be unable to win many more games to close out 2025.