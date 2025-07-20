Keaon Koloamatangi has been up there with the South Sydney Rabbitohs' best in 2025.

Unfortunately, though, his dominant run as Souths' 'Mr. Fix It' is set to come to a heartbreaking close, with reports that the damaging forward will miss the rest of the NRL season with a high grade syndesmosis injury.

NRL Rd 3 - Roosters v Rabbitohs
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Keaon Koloamatangi of the Rabbitohs scores a try during the round three NRL match between Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The NRL Physio reports that Koloamatangi will require surgery to resolve the issue, with an expected six to eight week recovery window.

This would effectively end his season and have him rehabbing through the off-season, however there is no doubt that he will be available in Round 1 next year.

Koloamatangi joins a list of Rabbitohs stars currently sitting on the sidelines, with Cody Walker, Cameron Murray, Latrell Mitchell, and more suffering season-ending injuries.