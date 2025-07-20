Keaon Koloamatangi has been up there with the South Sydney Rabbitohs' best in 2025.

Unfortunately, though, his dominant run as Souths' 'Mr. Fix It' is set to come to a heartbreaking close, with reports that the damaging forward will miss the rest of the NRL season with a high grade syndesmosis injury.

The NRL Physio reports that Koloamatangi will require surgery to resolve the issue, with an expected six to eight week recovery window.

This would effectively end his season and have him rehabbing through the off-season, however there is no doubt that he will be available in Round 1 next year.

Koloamatangi joins a list of Rabbitohs stars currently sitting on the sidelines, with Cody Walker, Cameron Murray, Latrell Mitchell, and more suffering season-ending injuries.