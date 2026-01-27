South Sydney Rabbitohs search for a genuine middle enforcer may finally be over.

The Rabbitohs have been eager to add size and power through the middle since Tom Burgess departed at the end of the 2024 season, and with Keaon Koloamatangi leaving at the end of the 2026 season.

According to the Wide World of Sports, they may have found the answer in 120kg front-rower Salesi Ataata.

A hulking presence, Ataata impressed against seasoned opposition in the NSW Cup last year and has continued to turn heads with his pre-season performances over the summer.

The powerful young prop will begin the 2026 campaign back in the NSW Cup, but his rise has not gone unnoticed, with a call-up to the Rabbitohs top squad firmly on the cards at some point this season.

Ataata's emergence offers the Rabbitohs a much-needed point of difference through the middle, providing size, impact, and upside as the club looks to rebuild its forward rotation.