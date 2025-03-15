The North Queensland Cowboys, South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons are suffered injury blows following the matches played on Saturday.

Joining Cameron Murray, Euan Aitken, Alex Johnston, Latrell Mitchell and Tyrone Munro on the sidelines, Tallis Duncan has become the latest member of the Rabbitohs squad to spend time on the sidelines with an injury.

According to NRL Physio, he will undergo scans and is likely to face a "longer recovery" time due to the strain being higher up the hamstring.

He will not only miss next week's match against the Cronulla Sharks but could also face a multi-week absence from the field.

Back-rower Jai Arrow also failed a HIA and is set to be ruled out of next week's match due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols, while halfback Lewis Dodd suffered a calf issue in the NSW Cup.

St George Illawarra Dragons centre Moses Suli was another player injured from Saturday's first match and came off the field after sustaining a rib injury.

Considering the Dragons have a bye next week, he will likely be available to play in Round 4 the following week.

The last injury to occur on Saturday was North Queensland Cowboys winger Braidon Burns, who suffered a hamstring injury.

Looking dejected in the dressing room sheds after he was taken from the field, Burns has a long history of hamstring injuries throughout his career.

While the severity has yet to be confirmed, Cowboys coach Todd Payten confirmed he is next to no chance of playing in next week's derby match against the Brisbane Broncos.

“Hamstring, I don't know how bad it is but he's very, very long odds to play next week,” he said.