South Sydney have released forward Daniel Suluka-Fifita from the remainder of his contract, effective immediately.

The Rabbitohs confirmed the decision on Monday afternoon, with Suluka-Fifita set to join an unnamed NRL club.

Suluka-Fifita was contracted with South Sydney until the cessation of the 2025 season after making the move from the Sydney Roosters midway through 2022.

The 24-year-old played seven games for the Roosters that year prior to his cross-town switch, ending the season with a further five NRL games to his name.

In his first full season with the Rabbitohs, Suluka-Fifita played 10 games in the Cardinal and Myrtle last year.

The Rabbitohs prop is now set to join his third NRL club, with the Rabbitohs revealing an immediate switch for the 192cm, 112kg forward.

"Daniel has been hampered by injury over the past two years but he has always put his best foot forward with the opportunities he has been given to wear the Rabbitohs jersey," South Sydney football boss Mark Ellison said in a statement.

"We wish Daniel and his family the best of luck for the future."

A recent report from News Corp revealed Suluka-Fifita toured Canterbury's Belmore facilities, with the Bulldogs potentially Suluka-Fifita's new landing spot for the 2024 season.