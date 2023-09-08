The South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing a tough challenge to keep star Origin forward Keaon Koloamatangi at the club, with a rival club set to offer him a massive contract.

Off-contract at the end of next season, Koloamatangi is free to negotiate with clubs from November 1 and will enter the open market.

Having reportedly caught the attention of the Canberra Raiders previously this year, the Raiders are reportedly lining up a massive offer to the second-rower, aiming to poach him away from the Rabbitohs, per News Corp.

The decision to sign him will see him join other upcoming Origin players, Corey Horsburgh and Hudson Young, and he will be the successor to Elliot Whitehead, who will eventually depart the club as he gets older.

It is understood that the Rabbitohs are aware of the Raiders' interest in Koloamatangi, and the club have already kicked off preliminary talks with him to keep him at the club for the long term.

Earlier this year, it was reported by the publication that the club was prepared to grant him a two-year extension. This would see him remain in the red and green jersey until the end of the 2026 season. However, the interest by the Raiders has given Koloamatangi leverage, meaning he could very well sign a longer deal.

“Keaon went into Origin at the time we were negotiating, we're at the back end of the year now, so [those talks] have been put on hold until the end of the season,” Jason Demetriou told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We have a great relationship with Keaon, and we have every intention of making sure he stays at the club long term, especially off the back of Cam re-signing. Those two guys have played footy together since they were seven.

“The best is ahead of Keaon, I have no doubt about that, he's chasing that consistency, and at his best he's one of the best back-rowers, if not the best back-rower in the game. The last couple of years he's matured into that professional athlete, and will only get better.”