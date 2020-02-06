South Sydney Rabbitohs enforcer Liam Knight has signed on for another three seasons with the club.

The new deal will tie the 25-year old to the Redfern until the end of 2023, having been rewarded after a breakout 2019 campaign.

Knight was thrilled to call the Souths his home for another three years.

“I absolutely love this club, the playing group and the coaching staff. It was impossible for me to leave,” Knight told rabbitohs.com.au.

“We have unfinished business here after the way last season ended in the Preliminary Final.

“I’m really grateful for the trust and support the Club and the Members have shown in me and I want to give that trust and support back.

“I’m really excited about the future and it’s great to know my future is at Souths.”

Souths general manager of football Shane Richardson added: “We’re very pleased to have Liam re-sign with us for three more years and we look forward to him being one of our forward leaders for years to come.

“Our coaching staff have done a great job to develop him and his game over the past year and we know he still has his best football in front of him.

“He has shown great loyalty to the Club with some massive offers coming his way from other teams, but he wants to play his football here at South Sydney.

“We see Liam as being a big part of our pursuit for our 22nd Premiership and as a Rabbitoh for the long term.”