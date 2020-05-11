South Sydney centre James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation centre, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It marks the third time Roberts has seeked proffesional help following two previous visits to an overseas Thailand facility due to issues with alcohol, anxiety and depression.

The 27-year old admitted himself two weeks ago following conversations with club officials including chief executive Blake Solly and coach Wayne Bennett.

It is believed that Souths officials are deeply concerned for Roberts’ wellbeing and have thrown their arms around him with support over the past 14 days.

The club are set to release a statement on Tuesday confirming he has checked into rehabilation.

Alchohol is not believed to be the root of his current issues, with the former Broncos star instead dealing with personal demons.

Roberts returned to the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2019 season after a falling out with former coach Anthony Seibold, but struggled to get back to his best form from previous seasons.

Two years ago, Roberts spoke about his personal issues to NRL.com.

“I’m still a work in progress,” he said.

“I’m always going to have problems in my life. It’s just a matter of dealing with them the right way.

“I have certain tools and methods I use when I feel like I’m feeling those kind of pressures. They are the stuff I learnt in Thailand and just by growing as a person.

“I’ve learnt to avoid certain things and talk about my problems with people I trust. It helps a lot.”