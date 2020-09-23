Bunnies fans may need to put the cork back in the champagne bottle, as Thomas Burgess has rejected claims that brother Sam will be back in cardinal and myrtle hoops next season.

The prop dismissed innuendo surrounding a potential return of his older brother and 2014 Clive Churchill medalist stating that, “Sam was medically retired for a reason.”

Prior to the Rabbitohs shock lost to the Bulldogs last Thursday, Sam Burgess hinted at a return to first grade action in an interview with Fox League.

The 31-year-old’s subtle suggestion of a return to Redfern comes less than twelve months after retiring due to a persistent shoulder injury and taking up an off-field role at South Sydney.

However, reports from The Daily Telegraph have suggested that after training with his former teammates within the bubble, Burgess is impassioned to make a comeback.

When speaking pre game last week, the 2014 premiership player had this to say on the matter.

“I‘d be lying if I said it hadn’t crossed my mind. Being back in the bubble and training, the body feels pretty good,“ Burgess said.

“It‘s just a dream at the moment, but I’ve really been enjoying being back around the team, it’s been great and just seeing them improve day by day.”

Although a fire may be burning in Sam’s belly, current Rabbitoh Thomas Burgess was quick to pour water on his older brother’s ambitions.

When speaking to the media on Tuesday about whether his brother would grace the field again in the future, Thomas’ response was a forthright one.

“No, I don’t think so.

“He has been thinking about it, but there are two different stories thinking about it and actually playing.

“He was medically retired for a reason, so the shoulder isn’t that good.

“I mean, obviously he would love to do it, but it might be a different story actually doing it.”

Tom said Sam had benefited from being in Souths’ bubble.

“He has handled it (retirement) pretty well,” he said.

“It isn’t easy, but it has been good for him to be back around the team, and it has been good having him there.

“He is a natural born leader and he has always been like that from a young age, so it is good to have him around the place.

“Even though he isn’t playing, he is leading off the field and on the field at training as well.

“I think having him there has eased that transition (into post footy) a bit.”