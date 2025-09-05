Another NRL star has found himself on the radar of the breakaway rugby union competition, known as R360, which is set to shake up the sporting world.

The likes of Angus Crichton, Jye Gray, Kalyn Ponga, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Zac Lomax have already been linked to the Saudi-backed competition.

Now, Cronulla Sharks fullback William Kennedy has become the latest NRL player to be linked to R360, with News Corp reporting the competition's officials have been asked if they would be interested in speaking to him about a potential move.

This comes as Kennedy is yet to sign a new contract for next season, despite an extension being tabled by the Shire-based side to keep him on for an extra 12 months.

"There's a deal sitting on the table at the Sharks, and it's up to Will whether or not he wants to take it," David Riccio said on the Code NRL podcast.

"The catch to that is unfortunately he's an off-contract fullback in a market where every club have locked up their fullbacks, so in the market, there's no movement.

"I think it's sitting around $350,000 to $400,000. Obviously, the Super League is also an option."

Yet to be formed, R360 is a concept that is targeting the world's best players on lucrative contracts to compete in a breakaway competition.

The New Zealand Warriors' Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his management have also confirmed interest in a potential move to the competition.

It is understood that the goal is for R360 to launch in September next year, with the ambition being that it will include 300 players, 12 franchises and will take place in 16 glamorous venues across Europe.

“We're across it, but only through what's been said through the media. I know it's a real threat,” newly appointed Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga said on SEN 1170 Afternoons.

“It is something that we need to address… and if it is real, and if they have got some traction and players are starting to move across into that area, well, then, obviously, that has an adverse effect on us and our recruitment as well.

“It's another challenge. We get no concessions, we're part of that normal NRL operationally around our salary cap… so we're just conditioned by all that, and then we've got other outside influences.

“It's a real thing that we have to look at from day to day… we're in a competitive market and things like the R360, I believe it's a bit like the big bash.

“It's coming, bang, away you go and then come back out again, a bit like LIV golf and things like that, where you just play these major events over a short period of time.

“It'd be interesting if it did come up. What sort of arrangement can the major national bodies come up with?”