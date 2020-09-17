Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: Every Dally M Runner-up since 2005 QUIZ: Every Dally M Runner-up since 2005 By Mitch Keating - DEPUTY EDITOR September 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Johnathan Thurston poses after winning the 2015 Dally M Medal at Jupiters Casino on September 28, 2015 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Laird/Getty Images) 2019 Cameron Smith Payne Haas Mitchell Moses Cameron Munster Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2018 Mitchell Pearce Kalyn Ponga Luke Brooks Valentine Holmes Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2017 Gareth Widdop Michael Morgan Luke Keary Paul Gallen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2016 Johnathan Thurston Anthony Milford Cameron Smith Ryan James Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2015 Johnathan Thurston Ben Hunt Benji Marshall Aaron Woods Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2014 Sam Burgess Ben Hunt Gareth Widdop Cameron Smith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2013 Cooper Cronk Jarrod Mullen Todd Carney Daly Cherry-Evans Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2012 Josh Reynolds Cooper Cronk Billy Slater Matthew Bowen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2011 Chris Sandow Cooper Cronk Billy Slater Benji Marshall Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2010 Darius Boyd Issac Luke Robbie Farah Paul Gallen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2009 Jamie Soward Kurt Gidley Johnathan Thurston Robbie Farah Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2008 Danny Buderus Brett Kimmorley Terry Campese Billy Slater Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2007 Greg Bird Matt Bowen Robbie Farah Cameron Smith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2006 Nathan Hindmarsh Matt Orford Danny Buderus Ben Kennedy Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2005 Johnathan Thurston Andrew Johns Matt Orford Ben Kennedy Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Every Dally M Runner-up from the past 15 years I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News QUIZ: Every Dally M Runner-up since 2005 September 17, 2020 Titans release forward Bryce Cartwright, effective immediately September 17, 2020 Manly eyeing rival targets following Fonua-Blake exit September 17, 2020 Manly extend troubled hooker’s contract September 17, 2020 Crowds given major boost for NRL finals September 17, 2020 Follow Us134,979FansLike598FollowersFollow11,982FollowersFollow