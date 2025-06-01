It has been revealed that the prospect of a code switch for star Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary could be closer than anyone realises.

Cleary has admitted he is open to the idea of playing rugby union previously, and new reports are that he is 'quite keen' to switch to the 15-man game.

Speaking on the Stan Sports Rugby Heaven podcast, former Wallaby Tim Horan suggested the move could be closer than anyone thinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You might not have to wait too long,” he said on the show.

“There's been some rumours the last two months that he's quite keen.

“I've heard it totally separate, he's quite keen to come to rugby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby Australia's attack on rugby league players has noticeably cooled off in recent months, after the code originally had put together a hitlist of players they wanted to target.

They missed all bar Joseph Suaalii, who switched to the 15-man game on a mega contract, while the likes of Mark Nawaqanitawase, Nathan Lawson and Carter Gordon all went the other way, forgoing Wallabies opportunities to play rugby league.

The moves came ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour this year, and a home Rugby World Cup, to be played down under in 2027.

Cleary spent time growing up in New Zealand when father Ivan was coaching the Warriors, and said switching codes down the track was an option last year.

“I have great admiration and respect for union players, particularly growing up in New Zealand, it's so big over there,” he said when asked by Channel 9.

“At the moment I'm pretty happy with where I'm at. Somewhere down the track maybe.”

The halfback is on seven figures per year at the Panthers and locked away until at least the end of 2027, meaning nothing will happen anytime soon, and he is no chance of featuring in the World Cup for the Wallabies.

The latest news comes after recent reports suggested Rugby Australia will make another play for Angus Crichton in the coming months, with the Roosters and New South Wales Blues forward off-contract at the end of next year.