After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the Queensland government are reportedly ready to launch a new bid for the NRL Grand Final.

Revealed by the Courier-Mail, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk is open to bringing the NRL Grand Final to Queensland for the second time in the competition's history.

In 2021, Queensland hosted the grand final after a Covid outbreak saw all teams relocated to Queensland for the season.

Palaszcuk is hoping she can convince the NRL to host it there once again after the NRL only signed a one-year contract with the New South Wales government for the 2022 Grand Final.

Speaking to the Courier-Mail, a spokesman for Queensland Sports Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe had the following to say, urging to bring the Grand Final back to Queensland.

"Queensland saved the NRL's 2021 Premiership Finals series and hosted the NRL's first Grand Final outside of Sydney at the world-class Suncorp Stadium," the minister's spokesman said.

"As the Premier has said repeatedly, Queensland stands ready, willing and able to give the Grand Final a home at Suncorp Stadium if the NRL wants to create a truly national competition."

While Queensland and New South Wales bid for the Grand Final this year, ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys believes the NRL should bring in a Super Bowl-style system. This will see the final played at different venues in different states every year.

Queensland have been able to ready a new launch bid after the New South Wales government declined a 25-year deal to host the Grand Final for $800 million.

This decision allowed Queensland to be involved in deep discussions with the NRL. V'landys confirmed that the state would be considered as the NRL look to lock in the venue by May at the latest.

"We've got a great relationship with the Queensland Government and respect them highly," V'landys said.

"Queensland is fantastic and if we can help them we will. It is a game that is predominantly played in two states – that's where our heartlands are."

"We are open to everything and we will do what's best for the game overall."

"It will be sorted fairly quickly after that, hopefully sometime in May."