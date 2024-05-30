Queensland Maroons' State of Origin selector Gene Miles has confirmed David Fifita's drop in standard was behind David Fifita's surprise axing from the team for Game 1 of this year's series.

Fifita's axing has seen in-form St George Illawarra Dragons' edge Jaydn Su'A come into the side, while there is no specialist back-rower on the bench.

Queensland have instead named Selwyn Cobbo as a specialist back alongside hooker Harry Grant, and middle forwards Moeaki Fotuaika and J'maine Hopgood on the pine for the first clash against a new-look Blues' side under the coaching of Michael Maguire.

Miles, speaking on SEN Radio confirmed Billy Slater's version of events, after the coach said Fifita wasn't at the same level he displayed last year, while fatigue also was a part of the reasoning for the Maroons.

“David set himself some really high standards last year, he played in the three games last year and had a huge impact and he just doesn't come up to that standard this year,” Miles said on Breakfast with Pat and Heals.

“Billy's also had a chat to him and he rang him when the selections came out and explained to him why he wasn't (selected).

“Dave was fine, he wasn't fine with it but obviously accepted it and he's going to go back and work on a couple of things.

“The fatigue in these games (Origin) and efforts, you've got to have players out there who are going to turn up when they are expected to.”

Fifita missed the opening weeks of the new season for the Titans with injury, but has been among the club's best since returning despite contract questions continuing.

At one point, it was announced he had signed with the Sydney Roosters, only to backflip and announce he will remain with the Titans, where he will now try to pick his form back up to Origin standard.

Game 1 will be played on Wednesday, June 5.