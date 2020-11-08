Queensland rookie Kurt Capewell is in doubt for State of Origin Game II after failing to train on Saturday.

Capewell picked up the injury at training last week but was able to play through the pain and make his Origin debut in the Maroons 18-14 win in Game I.

The 27-year-old starred on debut until he came off the field in the 76th minute due to injury.

Triple M’s Ben Dobbin revealed Maroons doctors are confident Capewell will be fit for Game II at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I haven’t spoken to Capewell but I’ve spoken with his mother and she’s said he’s going to be right,” Dobbin said on Triple M and reported by Darcie McDonald from Fox Sports.

“The [Maroons doctors] have said it’s not a tear and they’re going to work overtime and are pretty confident they’re going to get him right.”

Melbourne’s Brenko Lee has been named as a reserve should Capewell not be fit.