Queensland has announced its Emerging Under-18s squad, which is made up of the top Under-18s players who will come together to further develop their skills.

Headlined by Brisbane Broncos squad member and future NRL playmaker Coby Black, the squad includes 12 players who recently competed in the Mal Meninga Cup Grand Final between the Burleigh Bears and Tweed Seagulls.

They will be mentored by former NRL players Darius Boyd and Jordan Rankin, who have been named as co-head coaches.

Sam Meskell (Tweed Seagulls), Gus McKellar (Western Clydesdales), Ben Weston (Brisbane Tigers) and Peter Rogers (Central Queensland Capras) will make up the remainder of the coaching staff.

It has also been confirmed that Matt Gillett and Andrew McCullough will also be part of the coaching staff and help share their vast experience with the young players.

Queensland Under-18s Emerging Squad:

Javon Andrews, Cooper Bai, Coby Black, Jai Bowden, Jett Bryce, Lachlan Buchbach, Seth Carpenter, Phillip Coates, Braith Dowson, Jac Finigan, Carter Ford, Zac Garton, Zac Herdegen, Harrison Hill, Clancy Hohn, Sam Hyne, Saxon Innes, Sunny Kama, Prestyn Laine-Sietu, David Leota, Braelan Marsh, Amare Milford, Mark Nosa, Cory Pearse, Tavita Penaia-Te'o, Ray Puru, Dirhys Sefo, Bodhi Sharpley, Sam Stephenson, Disharne Tonihi