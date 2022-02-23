Broncos great Corey Parker has hit out at the Cowboys over star lock Jason Taumalolo's contract, calling for the Townsville team to release Taumalolo in order to offset the club's roster concerns.

The 28-year old signed a massive 10 year deal with the Cowboys in 2017 worth $10 million, and the Cowboys haven't made the finals since that very year.

With consecutive seasons out of the finals picture, and Taumalolo out of form in the past season, Parker believes that the Cowboys should release the lock from his contract and have a complete overhaul of the roster, in order to reset heading into the new season.

JASON TAUMALOLO

Second-row Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 27.1

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 2.1

Tackle Breaks

The 2016 Dally M Medallist is entering the fifth year of his contract this season but had a form slump last season by failing to be named the Cowboys' best player for the first time since 2015, and Parker has claimed that moves must be made in the Cowboys front office.

"Jason Taumalolo, for one. I love what Jason is able to do but take the emotion out of it … I’d be having a conversation about a payout to release him from his contract. Or, as clubs are often forced to do, have him move on to another team while still paying a fraction of his salary," Parker wrote via his Code Sports column.

"He’s got six years left at one million bucks per season. By no means is that his fault but I’m sure it’s a headache for his coach, Todd Payten."

RELATED: A difficult season ahead after poor recruitment: 2022 NRL season preview - North Queensland Cowboys

"If I’m outlaying $1 million for a player, they need to have a bearing on the scoreboard. Tom Trbojevic, Nathan Cleary, Latrell Mitchell, James Tedesco, Luke Keary – those are the types of players that deliver what you need in return for big money."

Whilst former Cowboy Brent Tate believes taking the captaincy off Taumalolo would help alleviate the pressure and help himself and the Cowboys return to form this season, Parker stood firm that offloading the 28-year old is the only solution to the problem.

"The game has moved beyond him warranting that level of contract. Six years, $6 million left to go. Far out, that’s a lot of money," Parker wrote.

"A release is the only fix; you can’t just ask him to cut his pay."

Embed from Getty Images

Despite the criticism, Taumalolo has claimed to be available for Round 1 despite questions over his vaccination stance.

The star lock will miss Saturday's trial match against the Brisbane Broncos due to a hamstring injury, but is expected to be fit for the Cowboys' season opener against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on March 13.