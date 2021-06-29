The QRL are likely to trigger an option in Paul Green’s contract which will see him remain as coach of the Maroons in 2022.

The former Cowboys coach has had a rough introduction to the Origin arena. Game 1 saw a 50 points to 6 flogging in Townsville, before Queensland were held scoreless at home for the first time ever in a 26-0 loss in Game 2.

All up, the series total is 76 to 6 with a game to play, making it one of the most lopsided Origin series in history.

But Queensland Rugby League chairman Bruce Hatcher said nothing will happen before the QRL’s annual review, and even then, there are no plans for a change of coach at this stage.

“He’s in the middle of his contract and he’s still got another one [year] to go,” Hatcher said.

“I haven’t even thought that there would be any consideration [to a coaching change]. We’ll go through our normal process of a review.

“I think he’s a very decent guy, very experienced and at this stage I think we just lack experience. I won’t be saying that in a year’s time.”

The debacle for the Queenslanders comes after a 2020 series where the side pulled off one of the great Origin heists under Wayne Bennett.

Bennett himself was only a last-minute start after Kevin Walters dropped out, owing to his new contract at the Brisbane Broncos.

Green has history as an NRL coach, having led the North Queensland Cowboys to the 2015 grand final, but after years of underperformance following the historic run for the Townsville-based side, he was let go last season.

Picked up by the QRL, Green walked into a baptism of fire with the Blues possessing an array of talent, and the Maroons facing injury and selection headaches. Hatcher acknowledged this in the difficult series for Queensland.

“We’ve got a selection panel and a coach,” Hatcher said.

“At the end of the day they’ve got to have independence.

“None of them are fools. They’re very experienced people and I know that in those cases, if your best player is available, you make a decision on whether the best player at 90 per cent fitness is better than the next best, that’s their call.

Game 3 of the Origin series is set to be played Wednesday, July 14, although reports suggest it will no longer be in Sydney, owing to a rapid rise in COVID cases and lockdown in the city.