Queensland Maroons State of Origin coach Billy Slater has praised Kalyn Ponga's start to the season, labelling the star fullback's performance against the Dolphins 'ten out of ten'.

Ponga, once touted as the next long-term fullback for Queensland, is no longer the incumbent after Reece Walsh filled the role last season.

The talented duo will battle over Queensland's number one jumper for years to come, but Slater's comments, made on the Channel Nine Billy Slater Podcast suggest Ponga could be well and truly on the radar come Game 1 of this year's series, with Slater in attendance at the game.

"He was so impressive, 10 out of 10 to be honest," Slater said on his own podcast.

"I was there at McDonald Jones Stadium watching Kalyn destroy the Dolphins.

"He is so influential in that football team and it's not a one-off. This was all of last year and the year before, he is so influential in his football side. They have won their opening two games of the season and it's off the back of Kalyn.

"Kalyn is the spark, he's the creator, he's doing a lot more kicking at the moment and he's controlling the attack. He's just got so much freedom and they are playing a really good style that gets him the football in good situations.

"He was brilliant … so influential, both with the footy and making try-saving tackles."

Slater could well be looking at changes to his Queensland side for this year's series after their shock defeat in a home ground decider during last year's series.

On that occasion, the Blues, coached by now Broncos boss Michael Maguire, broke a two-decade-long hoodoo in deciders at Lang Park.

Slater, injuries pending, will almost certainly have a new-look forward pack this year, but the number one battle will be one of the more intriguing questions across both states.

Walsh had a mixed 2024 season, and has had a similar start to 2025 despite Brisbane's big Round 1 win over an undermanned Sydney Roosters outfit, while Ponga has had two excellent games and will be hoping the injury and concussion demons which have littered his career remain at bay for the coming months.

Slater will also have a new coaching adversary for this year's series, with Laurie Daley taking over for his second stint in charge of the Blues after Maguire left for the Broncos.

The 2025 Origin series starts on May 28 at Suncorp Stadium, with Game 2 to be played in Perth on June 18, and Game 3 in Sydney on July 9.