The Gold Coast Titans have revealed they are yet to hold discussions with Melbourne veteran Cameron Smith, despite the club being heavily linked to the 430-game legend, who has relocated to the Sunshine State.

There has been much deliberation and speculation surrounding Smith’s future, with the Storm understood to be awaiting an announcement in the coming days whether their captain will sign on with the Victorian club, retire, or join a rival NRL side.

Smith and his family have relocated to the Gold Coast, opening suggestions the Titans have pushed for the Queensland great.

However, Titans boss Steve Mitchell revealed to the AAP that the club are yet to speak to Smith.

“The club hasn’t had a conversation with Cameron,” Mitchell said.

“One of the biggest figures in the game obviously, the modern game, but at this point in time we haven’t had a conversation with him.

“He’s obviously coming to the back end of his career and what his movements are from here is Cameron’s call. It’s gonna be interesting to see where he finishes.”

Following a busy 2020 of recruiting big names, the Titans are still keen to add to their dummy-half stocks, with Smith suitable target for the young squad.

While the veteran’s future remains unclear, his teammate in New Zealand international Brandon Smith has been told by the club he is free to assess his options elsewhere for the 2022 season.

The Titans have been one of several sides linked to the hooker, with Mitchell playing a straight bat when speaking on the 24-year-old.

“I don’t think there’s too many clubs in the comp that aren’t interested in Brandon,” Mitchell said.

“It’s going to be interesting to see where he falls and where he ends up.

“We’re like all other clubs, you’ve got to look at talent and where it sits and he’s a talent for his particular role, as are a number of players that are sort of coming to the market as well.

“Strategically, we’ve got to look at the fit.”