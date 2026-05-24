Cronulla have known their squad would take hits in the recruitment window, as several Sharks players are off-contract and expected to pursue other opportunities.

It was reported on Saturday morning that McInnes would be leaving the Sharks for the York Knights.

The club has also lost Mawrene Hiroti to the Gold Coast and Siosifa Talakai to the Perth Bears.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the North Queensland Cowboys are quietly making a play to lure Sharks winger Sione Katoa to the club.

Todd Payten's side has made the Tonga representative outside back a priority as they brace for the likely departure of Murray Taulagi at season's end, leaving a hole in their outside-back stocks that needs experience.

The Sharks still face negotiations with Will Kennedy and Sam Stonestreet.

There has been speculation regarding the future of centre Jesse Ramien, who had links to the Cowboys.

Reports by DT indicated that it is not the case now.

Katoa suffered an ankle injury in Round 6 and is expected to be available for selection when the Sharks play the Dragons in Round 14.

In six appearances for the club this season, he is averaging 162 running metres per game, has made 6 linebreaks and scored two tries.

Holding on to everyone was never realistic, and given the Sharks' trips to the preliminary final in 2024 and 2025, which never saw an appearance in the Grand Final, the club knows they need to make changes to their roster if they ever want to be a premiership contender.