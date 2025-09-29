Playing a combined 15 matches for Papua New Guinea, the international duo of Morea Morea and Nixon Putt have agreed to new contracts ahead of the start of next season.

Currently with the Central Queensland Capras in the QLD Cup, the Papua New Guinea Kumuls duo have both signed one-year contract extensions with the club, which will keep them there until at least the end of the 2026 season.

A rising star who is destined to catch the attention of the PNG 2028 expansion side, Morea was named the 2023 QLD Cup Rookie of the Year - ahead of Gold Coast Titans fullback Keano Kini - and spent time with the North Queensland Cowboys during pre-season on a train and trial contract.

A genuine threat in the fullback position, he appeared in ten QLD Cup matches this season for the Capras, but just like the past few years, has struggled with multiple injury issues, which have derailed his ability to find consistency on the field.

"The way he moves is unbelievable," NRL forward Jacob Alick-Wiencke said in the past on Morea.

Meanwhile, Putt has played 14 matches for the Kumuls since his international debut in 2017 and returned to the Capras this year after overseas stints with the Castleford Tigers, Newcastle Thunder and Batley Bulldogs in the United Kingdom.

Playing in the last two Rugby League World Cups, his versatility saw him shift between the centres and back-row in 2025, registering 18 matches and scoring five tries, making eight line-breaks and providing six line-break assists.

Eight games away from reaching the 150-match milestone in the reserve-grade competition, he has previously had stints with the PNG Hunter and Norths Devils after starting his QLD Cup career in 2017.