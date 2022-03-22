The Penrith Panthers are two from two to start the new season as they attempt to defend their hard-fought premiership, but talk of them going back-to-back needs to be slowed down.

They are undoubtedly amongst the favourites once again, but that doesn't mean they are the favourites.

The Panthers have lost only a few players - granted, bigger losses than anyone has given credit for - but the majority of the squad is still together.

Not only that, but they are two from two without Nathan Cleary on the park. If they were going to struggle at any point this season, it was likely to be early on as they adjusted to the departures of Matt Burton, Kurt Capewell and Paul Momirovski - who is surely one of the most underrated signings of the new year, starting his tenure at the Sydney Roosters strongly over the last fortnight.

The Panthers haven't replaced those players with a lot from outside the club, although it's hard not to be impressed by Liam Martin and Izack Tago thus far.

Martin coming into the starting side means their depth is certainly less than it was 12 months ago though, and that will be tested this coming Saturday in Round 3 against the undefeated Newcastle Knights.

All of Brian To'o, gun prop James Fisher-Harris and Scott Sorensen are set to be out with injury, with To'o in particular to miss a chunk of time.

His role in the side is of utmost importance. When he was missing last year it was bleedingly obvious, but just as obvious when he came back from the finals.

The Panthers may have a lot less problems than some other clubs who will be in contention for the premiership - take the Manly Sea Eagles and their one-man band which is starting to be (correctly) labelled with flat-track bully status.

But it doesn't mean they are without issues.

Cleary coming back in the next few weeks will be an enormous boost to their attack, but, like some other teams at the top, they do rely on a handful of players to lead the way - with Fisher-Harris and To'o being two of those.

Not only that, but a reduced pre-season and the fact every single team will be out to get them this year will make life generally tougher for Penrith.

While they kicked their season off in fine fashion with that big win at home against the Manly Sea Eagles, it's hard to ascertain just how much of that was down to the Sea Eagles playing a relatively poor game against the Panthers being right at the top of theirs.

Penrith were good that night at home, of that there can be no doubt, but Round 2 may have been a more accurate reflection of where they are currently at as they attempt to hold the same level as last year without the aforementioned departed stars.

They were expected to trounce the St George Illawarra Dragons last weekend, but did anything but. They couldn't kick clear, and only when they took full toll of the Red V being reduced to 12 men did they do so.

At that point, they were able to run away with the fixture and essentially put the Dragons out of contention, but, at both ends of the park, Ivan Cleary's side looked susceptible at times.

Again, this isn't to say they won't be in contention - they most certainly will be. They will likely make the top four again.

It's also too early to start talking about premiership winners, but the Sydney Roosters performance in Round 2 against Manly showed where they are at and why they will be so dangerous this year with so many stars back on deck from injury, while the Melbourne Storm haven't missed a beat despite their own injuries and departures.

Labelling the Panthers as favourites to not only go back to back, but to make their third grand final is extremely premature and, on the surface, looks a foolish endeavour.

They will be there abouts but, right now, other teams look in far better shape to go the journey in 2022.