The Gold Coast Titans may not have had the success they have ideally wanted over the past few seasons, but they boast some of the best young talent in rugby league.

In Des Hasler's second year in charge, the Titans are aiming to reclaim their success and reach their first NRL Finals series since the 2021 season.

While all eyes will be on their representative players in AJ Brimson, David Fifita, Keano Kini, Moeaki Fotuaika and skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, the club has multiple young players coming through their ranks.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Arama Hau, Isaac Harrison, Jaylan De Groot, Ryder Williams and Sam Stephenson are just some of these individuals. Still, reigning Paul Broughton medallist Keano Kini has named another player fans should watch.

After a breakout season in Gold Coast Titans colours which saw him selected into New Zealand's 2024 Pacific Championship squad, Kini has named 2024 Peter Sterling Medallist Zane Harrison as a 'Player to Watch'.

"Zane Harrison from Palm Beach Currumbin," Kini told Zero Tackle.

"He's going to be an up and coming half and I've played with him before so he's a pretty special talent.

"He's very level-headed for a young fella and I think he's definitely going to be a prodigy of the future."

An U19s NSW Blues representative and man of the match in last year's Mal Meninga Cup Grand Final for the Tweed Head Seagulls, Harrison has been touted for great things and is expected to contend for a spot in the halves as early as this upcoming season.

One of the best young halves coming through the ranks, the 20-year-old attracted the interest of at least six teams before deciding to remain on the Gold Coast, inking a three-year contract upgrade until the end of the 2027 season.

Rising through the Titans' ranks as a member of the Future Titans Academy, he is also a former Andrew Johns Cup premiership winner and represented the U17s NSW team against the Warrington Wolves development side.

Earning Player of the Match honours in the 2022 Andrew Johns Cup Grand Final, his most recent achievement saw him lead Palm Beach Currumbin to victory in the 2024 Allan Langer Trophy and the 2024 Schoolboys Cup National Final along with his twin brother Isaac who has also signed a long-term deal.