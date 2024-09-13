The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly signed another promising youngster to a multi-year contract after securing the services of U19s NSW Blues playmaker Zane Harrison.

After his twin brother Zane Harrison inked a three-year contract upgrade to remain on the Gold Coast, Isaac Harrison has also signed a multi-year deal with the Titans, per News Corp.

Unlike his brother, Isaac is a middle forward, and if his junior years are anything to go by, he will likely combine with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika in the middle of the field for the Titans in the future.

While he wasn't selected to represent the U19s NSW Blues earlier this year, he was a crucial piece in the Tweed Heads Seagulls winning the Mal Meninga Cup Grand Final against the Coby Black-led Burleigh Bears.

More recently, he captained Palm Beach Currumbin to win the 2024 Allan Langer Trophy.

“He is not your regular size middle forward,” Palm Beach Currumbin coach Tim Maccan said on the young forward.

“He is shorter and stocky, however he adds a point of difference with his ability to ball play in the middle or hit and spin in attack and get a quick play the ball for the team.

“His defence has been rock solid the last few weeks and has contributed to the team playing well.”