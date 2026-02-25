Terrell May's manager has formally notified the West Tigers, NRL and Australia's eSafety Commission after intimate images, believed to be four years old, were shared on the public domain without his consent.

May's manager, David Rawlings, addressed the violation this morning, with News Corp reporting May is taking legal action.

“They were images that he never intended to be made public. His privacy has been violated, and we have taken action to address the matter," Rawlings told the publication.

“We have also been open and transparent with the club.”

It's unclear at this stage exactly what legal action will look like from May's end as he moves to have the images removed, and perpetrators held responsible.

May was one of the NRL's best props in 2025, surprisingly missing a State of Origin debut after being overlooked by Blues coach Laurie Daley.

The prop, who moved from the Roosters in a late off-season move ahead of 2025, has more than 70 NRL games under his belt and is contracted with the Tigers until at least the end of 2027.