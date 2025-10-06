The NRL have confirmed the men's and women's squads for the Prime Minister's XIII matches to be played against their Papua New Guinean counterparts in Port Moresby next weekend.

The now annual clash is a chance for the best players overlooked for the Kangaroos and Jillaroos - as well as a number who didn't play in the finals of either the NRL or NRLW - to have a hit out at international level.

In the men's team, Kangaroos debutants Keaon Koloamatangi and Ethan Strange have both been selected to have a run before travelling to England for the Ashes, while the rest of the squad is made up of a host of talent.

Jye Gray, Tallis Duncan and Tyran Wishart headline the next generation of players to play in the fixture, while the likes of Bradman Best, Nick Meaney, Jayden Campbell, Corey Horsburgh and Josh Curran all have considerable experience.

The likes of Kyle Flanagan, Fletcher Hunt and Harrison Edwards have also been picked, while Trai Fuller, who has been a breakout player for the Dolphins on either side of his ACL injury, will also make the trip.

Kevin Walters will coach the side and said he was excited by the playing group.

“The squad has a really strong mix of experienced representative players and some of the best young talent that we saw showcased in the NRL this season. There is a lot of strike across the park with the likes of Ethan Strange, Jye Gray, Bradman Best and Jason Saab and some real power and mobility up front, led by Keaon Koloamatangi who is getting the opportunity to captain the side. I'm excited to get to work with the team this week and put on a great display in Port Moresby on Sunday," Walters said.

In the women's side, Quincy Dodd, who has been picked for the Jillaroos, will co-captain alongside Sophie Holyman, but there are no other players for the Pacific Championships in the side.

They will be coached by Jess Skinner.

Both matches will be played next Sunday.

Men's Prime Minister's XIII squad

Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Jason Saab (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm)

Trai Fuller (Dolphins)

Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

Jayden Campbell (Gold Coast Titans)

Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders)

Tom Starling (Canberra Raiders)

Keaon Koloamatangi (c) (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Josh Curran (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)

Matt Eisenhuth (Penrith Panthers)

Jack Williams (Parramatta Eels)

Harrison Edwards (North Queensland Cowboys)

Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm)

Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers)

Liam Henry (Penrith Panthers)

Kyle Flanagan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Fletcher Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

Women's Prime Minister's XIII squad

Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels)

Andie Robinson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans)

Jasmine Peters (North Queensland Cowboys)

Phoenix-Raine Hippi (Gold Coast Titans)

Kasey Reh (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Kirra Dibb (North Queensland Cowboys)

Lillian Yarrow (North Queensland Cowboys)

Quincy Dodd (c) (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Sophie Holyman (c) (Canberra Raiders)

Chloe Jackson (Parramatta Eels)

Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans)

Bree Chester (North Queensland Cowboys)

Georgia Hannaway (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Kayla Romaniuk (Newcastle Knights)

Makenzie Weale (North Queensland Cowboys)

Madison Mulhall (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Shenai Lendill (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Caitlin Turnbull (Wests Tigers)

Tori Shipton (St George Illawarra Dragons)