Both men's and women's Prime Minister's XIII teams, as well as Australian Schoolboys and Schoolgirls teams, will play in Port Moresby as part of a four-match festival of footy on Sunday. This is your guide to the day.

All four games will be played against Papua New Guinea equivalent teams, with games to run from 9am (local time) - 10am (AEDT) until fulltime in the last game at around 5pm (local time) - 6pm (AEDT).

Here is the full match schedule for the games, to be played at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

PM's XIII games full day schedule

9am (10am AEDT): Junior Orchids v Australian Schoolgirls

11am (noon AEDT): Junior Kumuls v Australian Schoolboys

1pm (2pm AEDT): PNG v Australia PM's XIII Women

3.05pm (4.05pm AEDT): PNG v Australia PM's XIII Men

How to watch the PM's XIII games

Both of the PM's XIII games will be broadcast, while the Schoolboys and Schoolgirls games are not scheduled to be shown.

The women's and men's PM's XIII games will be shown on both the Nine Network and Fox Sports.

Nines coverage is available on free to air TV at Channel 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition, while Fox Sports' coverage is available on Fox League with an active Foxtel subscription.

If you'd prefer to live stream the games, you can do so through either 9Now for free, or Kayo Sports with an active subscription.

Women's PM's XIII game teams

PNG PM's XIII

1. Fleur Ginn 2. Skaylyn Sil 3. Relna Wuruki-Hosea 4. Ruth Gende 5. Naomi Kelly 6. India Seeto 7. Caitlin Tanner 8. Elsie Albert 9. Therese Aiton 10. Jessikah Reeves 11. Sareka Mooka 12. Essay Banu 13. Josephine Howard

Interchange: 14. Delaliah Ahose 15. Gloria Kaupa 16. Emmogen Taumafai 17. Leila Kerowa 18. Marie Biyama 19. Emily Veivers 20. Mala Mark 21. Belinda Gwasamun

Australia PM's XIII

1. Abbi Church 2. Andie Robinson 3. Jaime Chapman 4. Jasmine Peters 5. Phoenix-Raine Hippi 6. Kasey Reh 7. Kirra Dibb 8. Lillian Yarrow 9. Quincy Dodd (c) 10. Sophie Holyman (c) 11. Chloe Jackson 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Bree Chester

Interchange: 14. Georgia Hannaway 15. Kayla Romaniuk 16. Makenzie Weale 17. Madison Mulhall 18. Shenai Lendill 19. Caitlin Turnbull 20. Tori Shipton

Men's PM's XIII game teams

PNG PM's XIII

1. Nene Macdonald 2. Robert Derby 3. Robert Mathias 4. Alex Max 5. Dudley Dotoi 6. Finlay Glare 7. Kyle Laybutt 8. Epel Kapinias 9. Liam Horne 10. Sylvester Namo 11. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 12. Nixon Putt 13. Jack de Belin

Interchange: 14. Judah Rimbu 15. Cooper Bai 16. Ila Alu 17. Valentine Richard 18. Jacob Taulani 19. Morea Morea 20. Gairo Voro

Australia PM's XIII

1. Jye Gray 2. Jason Saab 3. Bradman Best 4. Nick Meaney* 5. Trai Fuller 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Tallis Duncan 12. Josh Curran 13. Matthew Eisenhuth 14. Jack Williams 15. Harrison Edwards 16. Tyran Wishart 17. Brad Schneider* 18. Liam Henry 19. Kyle Flanagan 20. Fletcher Hunt 21. Mitchell Moses

* - Injured.