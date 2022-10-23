A Lannister always pays his debts, and a Fulton will always run Manly.

Well, possibly no longer, that is.

Kristie Fulton, the daughter of the late Bob 'Bozo' Fulton, was terminated from her role with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles on Friday as the head of their pathways.

Despite the differences between the Fulton family and Hasler, not only do Des and Kristie share their recent sacking, but they also share their reasoning behind it - the pride jersey.

The Sunday Telegraph has revealed that Fulton warned the club a month before the pride jersey was unveiled during a meeting between the commercial and marketing staff, as well as acting CEO Gary Wolman and jersey manufacturer Dynasty.

“The club needs to be careful about making political and social statements and we should look at this," is what Fulton allegedly told the gathered group.

She reportedly has a strong relationship with a host of players at the club, specifically those that have come through the Manly pathways system and was aware of the Polynesian players' religious beliefs.

Her brother Scott remains in his role as head of recruitment as one of the last Fultons still employed by the club.

Fulton reportedly urged the club to heat-seal pink over the rainbow stripes to convert the jersey into a Women in League jersey.

Sea Eagles' CEO Tony Mestrov refused to comment to The Daily Telegraph over Fulton's sacking.

Manly are still yet to confirm their head coach for 2023, however, it's all but official that Anthony Seibold will return to the club in the coming weeks.