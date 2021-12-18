Former Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu is reportedly courting interest from a series of NRL sides following reports that the Fijian flyer is mulling whether to turn his back on the 15-man code.

The 26-year-old back made the shift to rugby following Melbourne's premiership-winning 2020 season, however, after just a single season with Super Rugby franchise the Queensland Reds, The Daily Telegraph has claimed the speedster could be eyeing the exit.

With Vunivalu only having signed a two-year deal to switch codes, there remains a real possibility that the physical specimen could be causing NRL defences headaches as soon as the 2023 season.

The eight-time Fijian league international and current member of the wider Wallabies squad had originally set his sights on donning the green and gold at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, but with 2021 proving a relatively fruitless year, the door remains open for a backflip.

While it is not yet known whether Melbourne are one of the clubs vying for Vunivalu's signature, given the purple powerhouse has just relinquished the services of Kennel-bound bolter Josh Addo-Carr, there remains a need for speed on the edges in the southern capital.

Vunivalu made 111 first-grade appearances for the Storm between 2016 and 2020 and dotted down for the princely figure of 86 tries.

The Suva-born product is yet to make his international debut for Dave Rennie's Wallabies.