Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs star winger Jacob Kiraz is set to miss at least a month of football, which could be a catastrophic blow to the club's premiership chances.

While the Bulldogs took their time getting past a second-tier Penrith Panthers side on Thursday night, all eyes were on Kiraz when he left the field of play with ten minutes remaining in the match after landing on his ankle.

Limping off in pain and visibly distraught, the injury to the winger spoiled a good night for the club, which saw them secure a spot in the top-four for the first time since 2012 - they made the Grand Final that year, taking on the Stom.

According to 9News journalist Danny Weidler, scans have confirmed that Kiraz has suffered a "mild foot sprain and boney fractures" ruling him out for at least a month of football.

The news means he isn't likely to return until at least the third week of the 2025 NRL Finals series.

Although it is not a season-ending blow, Blake Wilson, Enari Tuala and Jethro Rinakama will contend for the vacant wing position, with Ciraldo not providing any hints on who would potentially replace him.

"It's a bit swollen in there, it doesn't look great, but hopefully it's just a rolled ankle," coach Cameron Ciraldo said after the match.

"He'll get it scanned tomorrow."