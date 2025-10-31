The North Queensland Cowboys will face a significant fight to retain the services of utility Jaxon Purdue beyond the end of 2026.

The utility is off-contract at the end of 2026 and likely to become a heavily chased prospect on the open market from November 1.

Able to play at fullback, centre or five-eighth, Purdue has impressed across all three roles for Todd Payten's side, becoming one of the club's shining lights in an otherwise disappointing 2025 campaign.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Mackay, has not yet accepted a new deal with the Cowboys, and it's unclear what point of negotiations may be up to.

There is little doubt he is a long-term priority for the Townsville-based outfit, but, per a News Corp report, the cashed-up Melbourne Storm have identified him as a target.

The Storm are currently looking at a wide open squad for 2027, aided by recent departures of Jonah Pezet, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and now Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Melbourne also has no guarantee of retaining Tyran Wishart for 2027, who currently serves as the club's utility but would view himself as a starting level five-eighth - something he isn't going to do with Cameron Munster ahead of him.

The Storm would face the same battle with Purdue, although it could potentially offer him a spot in the centres if they are unable to retain one of Nick Meaney or Will Warbrick, who are both off-contract at the end of 2026.

The Storm are unlikely to be the only club in the mix for Purdue.

The Perth Bears, with a full squad to fill and a salary cap to use, are almost certain to open talks, while several other clubs around the competition could also view him as a target.