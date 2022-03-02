Melbourne's mastermind Craig Bellamy has claimed that the Storm's preliminary final loss to Penrith last September is one that will remain tattooed on his brain forever.

Entering the Suncorp Stadium battle as the minor premiers with a for and against of plus-499, the AAMI Park side were the resounding favourites prior to kick-off against the eventual premiers.

However, by the time the final hooter sounded, the Panthers had clung on for a 10-6 victory and advanced to their first decider since 2003.

Now over five months since the Storm's campaign came to an end and a horror off-season commenced, Bellamy spoke openly on SEN radio about the fact he just couldn't let go.

“I’m not quite sure I’ll ever get over that loss to be honest,” the champion coach claimed.

“After the year we had, what happened and how we played, that was the disappointing thing.

“Again, we obviously didn’t win that and we would’ve had another game to go."

Embed from Getty Images

While Penrith eventually prevailed over South Sydney in another nailbiter the following weekend, Bellamy was steadfast that the loss to Ivan Cleary's cubs was the most guilt-edged in his 19-years with the franchise.

“But I think that form we were in during the season and the way the competition went, how the game was styled with a few rule changes, it was probably the most winnable competition we’ve had [a chance at] since I’ve been here," the 62-year-old delineated.

Although the defeat still burns and the wounds are unlikely to heal, the ex-Blues boss suggested that the odds were stacked against his star-studded side.

SEE ALSO: Bellamy's hands-off approach the secret to Storm's success

“It was disappointing to go out like that, but having said that, it was our second year away and the competition probably went on a month too long for us,” Bellamy said.

“Some of the families weren’t with us and I think it wore a few of the boys down.

“I try not to think too much about the end and instead think about the season and how good our guys were.

“Some of the footy we played that year was great and we just want to keep doing that and hopefully we improve on that.”

Embed from Getty Images

Melbourne was able to right their week one trial loss to the Warriors with a 24-10 victory over Newcastle in Ballarat last Sunday.

The purple-clad franchise will have an opportunity to put points back on the board when they face the Wests Tigers at CommBank Stadium for their Round 1 date on Saturday, March 12.