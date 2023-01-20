The annual All Stars clash is just three weeks away, and for the first time in the clash's history, it's moving away from Australian shores.

This year's instalment of the pre-season match will be played in Rotorua, New Zealand, handing the Maori All Stars home advantage for the first time.

The Indigenous All Stars have struggled in recent years, failing to host the trophy since 2019, the only time they've defeated the Maori outfit since the concept shifted from the 'World All Stars' after the 2017 instalment.

The sides are allowed a 20-man squad each, so let's break down who'll make the cut, and who misses out in 2023.

Backline

Alex Johnston and Josh Addo-Carr pick themselves on the wings. The Rabbitohs flyer has netted 83 tries in three seasons and is a genuine chance of overtaking Ken Irvine, while Addo-Carr touched down for 12 tries for Australia at the World Cup.

There's some heavy competition in the centres, you could shift Latrell Mitchell there and play either William Kennedy or Tyrell Sloan there, but Mitchell offers too much. Jack Wighton won a World Cup at centre and will snare one spot.

The other is wide open, look for Jesse Ramien to earn a start based off his combination with Nicho Hynes on the right edge, though Selwyn Cobbo will be in discussions.

Halves

While there's a few options out there if injury strikes, there's only one combination that really makes sense.

As good as Wighton is, his versatility makes it easy to shift him wide. Cody Walker is the captain as well as the assistant coach for this match-up, he's a certainty to don the No. 6.

Nicho Hynes is the reigning Dally M medallist after just one season at halfback, the pair will team up before facing each other in Round 1.

Forwards

This is where the Indigenous side usually struggle, and the Maoris excel.

They're incredibly light in the front-row, especially after Andrew Fifita and Ryan James' retirement, opening the doors for Josh Kerr and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown to start as the side's bookends, however there's not many more crying out for a spot.

David Fifita will start in the second-row as he has in the past, while the other spot will go to Wade Graham, despite the Cronulla captain looming as a bench option at club level.

There's a few options at lock, however Jack Bird has been training there all pre-season, he'll prove an excellent link in the middle while taking pressure off Walker and Hynes.

Reuben Cotter was excellent at prop in 2022, earning international and state honours, however the shortage on hookers for the Indigenous side means Cotter will revert to his former position for the clash.

Bench

There's not a heap of forwards out there, so those available will be snapped up quickly. Shaq Mitchell will earn a bench spot as he did last year, as will Chris Smith, Tyrone Peachey, Tyrell Fuimaono and Josh Curran, pending off-field issues.

The other two spits will likely to go to an outside back and a half, with few hookers or forwards available to fill the space.

Indigenous All Stars