The pre-season return dates for every NRL club have been revealed as they look to get ready for the upcoming 2024 season.

The North Queensland Cowboys and Canberra Raiders will be the first two teams back on November 1, while the Newcastle Knights will be the last team to begin their pre-season on November 24.

Per News Corp, this is when every NRL club is set to begin their pre-season for the upcoming 2024 NRL season.

November 1: North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys will begin their pre-season on November 1 with Jeremiah Nanai, Jamal Shibasaki, Viliami Vailea, Tom Chester, Tom Duffy, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Jodeci Baker-Tiraha, and Jai Hansen the first few players to return.

It is understood by the publication that all their representative players - Reuben Cotter, Valentine Holmes, Griffin Neame, Luciano Leilua, Heilum Luki, Murray Taulagi, Robert Derby and Zac Laybutt - won't return to pre-season training until December.

November 1: Canberra Raiders

The Raiders will begin their pre-season on November 1, with the entire squad returning on November 20. Ethan Strange, Chevy Stewart and Jack Clydesdale are just three upcoming stars who will begin their training at the start of November.

November 6: Parramatta Eels

A handful of first-grade stars, such as Clinton Gutherson, Mitchell Moses and Reagan Campbell-Gillard, will return on November 6. However, others like Junior Paulo, Dylan Brown, Wiremu Grieg, Daejarn Asi and Makia Sivo won't be back to training until just before Christmas in December.

November 6: St George Illawarra Dragons

It has been revealed that rookie youngsters Connor Muhleisen, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman and Viliami Fifita will be the first few players to return on November 6. While Jacob Liddle, Blake Lawrie, Zac Lomax, Jack Bird, Moses Suli and Kyle Flanagan, among others, aren't set to return until a week later.

November 6: The Dolphins

New recruit Jake Averillo will headline the list of players who will begin their pre-season training on November 6. The list also includes Jack Bostock, Mason Teague, Oryn Keeley, Tom Gilbert, Sean O'Sullivan, Harrison Graham, and Michael Waqa.

It is understood that all international representatives, including former Broncos prop Thomas Fleger, won't return until Christmas time. Herbie Farnworth will be part of this group despite being unavailable for England due to injury.

November 6: Gold Coast Titans

Des Hasler will kick off his pre-season on November 6 with the likes of David Fifita, AJ Brimson, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jayden Campbell, Tom Weaver, Tanah Boyd, Beau Fermor, and Sam Verrills all returning.

However, international stars such as Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Kieran Foran, Keano Kini, Jacob Alick and Moeaki Fotuaika won't be back on deck until December.

November 6: Wests Tigers

The majority of the team, which includes leader David Klemmer, new signing Jayden Sullivan and try-scoring winger David Nofoaluma, return on November 6.

Isaiah Papali'i, Justin Matamua, Stefano Utoikamanu, Jahream Bula, Apisalome Saukuru, Starford To'a, Fonua Pole, and Junior Tupou, who are on international duties, will have a delayed return.

November 9: Manly Sea Eagles

Star signing Luke Brooks will headline the list of players beginning their pre-season on November 9, with Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Reuben Garrick, and Tom Trbojevic also returning then. Jaxson Paulo will return two weeks later.

November 10: Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs will kick start their pre-season on November 10 with Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau, Reed Mahoney, Bronson Xerri, Toby Sexton, Jacob Preston, Liam Knight, Max King, and Jacob Kiraz all returning.

However, new (or reported) recruits Blake Taaffe, Drew Hutchison, Kurt Mann, Jaeman Salmon and Jake Turpin won't return until a week later due to their former club's involvement in the NRL finals.

November 13: South Sydney Rabbitohs

The likes of Latrell Mitchell, Damien Cook, Cody Walker, Jack Wighton, Sean Keppie, Lachlan Ilias, and Tom Burgess will all be back on November 13. Representative stars Cameron Murray and Keaon Koloamatangi won't be back until late December.

November 15: New Zealand Warriors

Chanel Harris-Tavita will be one of the first players to begin pre-season on November 15, while the majority of the squad will return a week later, including Marcelo Montoya, Bunty Afoa, Marata Niukore, Jackson Ford, Jazz Tevaga and Mitch Barnett.

New Zealand legends and club leaders Shaun Johnson and Tohu Harris won't be due back until December 1.

November 17: Cronulla Sharks

Will Kennedy, Blayke Brailey, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf, Braydon Trindall, Matt Moylan, Dale Finucane, Teig Wilton, and Siosifa Talakai will all be back on November 17. Representative players Nicho Hynes, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Briton Nikora aren‘t due back until late December.

November 20: Melbourne Storm

Grant Anderson, Cole Geyer, Ammaron Gudgeon, Jack Howarth, Alec MacDonald, Jonah Pezet, Tristan Powell, and Lazarus Vaalepu will be the first names back on November 20 with the club welcoming back some fringe players and train-and-trial prospect during this time.

November 22: Penrith Panthers

The reigning NRL premiers start their pre-season on November 22. Daine Laurie, Riley Price and Paul Alamoti will be three players that will be back then, while all international representatives won't return until the start of the new year - giving them an extended break.

The list of international players is as follows: Dylan Edwards, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo, James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota, Spencer Leniu, Izack Tago, Brian To'o and Sunia Turuva. Playmaking duo Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary will also likely return in the new year.

November 23: Sydney Roosters

The bulk of the squad, including Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Luke Keary, Nat Butcher, and Brandon Smith, will return on November 23, whilst the rookie players will start back on November 9. Recruit Dominic Young won't begin until just before Christmas.

November 23: Brisbane Broncos

Returning for the Broncos on November 23 include Reece Walsh, Deine Mariner, Ezra Mam, Blake Mozer, Ben Te Kura, and Xavier Willison. All of the club's international stars won't be back until after Christmas, and so will captain Adam Reynolds.

November 24: Newcastle Knights

The Knights will be the final team to return and will do so on November 24. Kalyn Ponga, Jayden Brailey, Jacob Saifiti, Daniel Saifiti, and Bradman Best will all be back, whilst internationals Tyson Frizell and Greg Marzhew won't be back until just before Christmas.

It is understood that while the majority of the squad will return on November 24, there will be a smaller group of players returning on November 14, while the rookies will start on November 2.