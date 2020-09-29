1. Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers celebrated their Minor Premiership win with a new flawless victory over the Dogs to the tune of 42-0. Yes, there are much bigger challenges awaiting, however any fears of the Panthers taking their foot off the pedal after securing the Minor Premiership were done away with here. They were RUTHLESS. Kurt Capewell has proven an incredible, low-key pick up. He scored another two tries on the night. I love Brent Naden. He’s an absolute superstar in the making. Matt Burton is going to find a first grade spot next season. Daine Laurie topped the metres with 215 from fullback. Brilliant performance heading into the finals. This should be fun.

2. Storm (2)

The Storm rested as many players as they possibly could yet gave up little to no momentum after a spirited effort against the Dragons. Ultimately they head into finals on the back of a loss but they were able to rest their stars in a dead rubber. In the 19th minute when Chris Lewis crossed for his first NRL try, it looked a case of Melbourne by how much. Unfortunately their fringe players fell away as a far more experienced Dragons side came into the game. Brandon Smith completely changed the game when he came back on late and looked a genuine star. It’s scary how deep the roster in this side is. They enter round one of finals as MONSTER favourites.

3. Raiders (4)

The Raiders gambled on Saturday evening by sending out a NSW Cup side with a few first graders. They came up trumps with a big win in an exciting game against their opponents for this weekend. Canberra-B far outplayed a Sharks outfit expected to dust them by 10 points, although it could have been more. I literally had to google some of the players in this run on side given that NSW Cup hasn’t been around to study this year. Tom Starling has been a literal season-saver with his brilliant performances at number nine. Soliola lead a young pack into battle from the front. Sam Williams is a HUGELY underrated player.

4. Eels (5)

Yikes. They almost blew it. The Eels, at almost full strength, needed a late try-saver by Clint Gutherson, and an awful night off the kicking tee from their opponents, to finish in the top four. A loss here would have seen them slip to fifth, but the four-point win was enough to see them clinch third. That’s how close the Eels were to relative disaster; four points. On the upside they managed to score five tries and win before entering the finals with a guaranteed second shot if needed. They’ll need to improve out of sight to worry the big dogs from here but a top-four finish is what their early season form promised. Good stuff.

5. Roosters (3)

Ok. Where to start. The Roosters lead their bitter rivals the Bunnies very early on after scoring in the third minute. It looked like a big night ahead for the back to back premiers. 77 minutes later and I don’t think ANYONE saw this coming. The Roosters now have two lots of history to rewrite if they’re to win a third straight title after conceding 60 points. Yes, they had a few players sitting in the stands but to concede a record loss to Souths a week before finals is in no way a positive. 39% possession. 10 tries conceded. This was a horror night for anyone in Roosters colours. 66% completion rate. Let’s leave you with that.

6. Titans (6)

The Titans ended the season as (Panthers aside of course) the form team of the competition. The 36-6 win showed that they came good just one or two weeks too late as right now I’d back them in for finals over the Sharks or Knights. Ash Taylor and AJ Brimson both had extraordinary games, scoring a double each. Brimson’s incredible form has landed him a well deserved Origin spot. Treymain Spry looks a real find. The Titans played a finals team off the park in a big way here. They started slow although ended the season on fire. With three star signings on their way and some much needed stability, 2021 can’t come quickly enough for fans on the Gold Coast.

7. Rabbitohs (8)

Umm, where did THAT come from!? Cody Walker’s 10/10 game helped lead the Bunnies to one of the most remarkable victories in the club’s history. Not only did they turn around their form from a shock loss last weekend, they recorded a club record victory over their most bitter of rivals. 10 tries, including five to top try scorer Alex Johnston was enough to shock the entire League fan base. Johnston was incredible, Reynolds was brilliant, Walker was perfect, Cook was lightning, Corey Allan had a blinder. As a neutral, this was a lot of fun to watch. I was on my feet calling for two when that late penalty was given. Seems everyone in the stands knew the situation too.

8. Knights (7)

The Knights will limp into their first finals campaign for multiple years on the back of a 30 point hammering at the hands of the Titans. They may as well have not turned up in the second half. Some would say they didn’t. Edrick Lee’s 32nd minute try was all she wrote for a team who now looks to be purely making up the numbers for final’s footy. Did I miss a Daniel Saifiti injury? 56 metres? There was an unsavory moment here which could over shadow their finals campaign. Ponga was massively outplayed here by Brimson. Although unlikely, that could have Origin implications. Newcastle need a South Sydney-like turnaround this weekend.

9. Warriors (10)

What a season for the Warriors. The 40-28 win over the Sea Eagles was nothing short of what they deserved after giving up so much this season. The eight try performance was a real joy to watch with the Adam Keighran hatty providing a real highlight. There was a lot to like from the Warriors in 2020 in difficult circumstances. A team expected to finish 16th in many cases really stood up a performed well above their means. A huge off-season awaits with a new coaching structure and plenty of movements anticipated. Thanks Warriors for everything on and off the field. That post match Hakka for Adam Blair was genuinely spine tingling.

10. Sharks (9)

The Sharks finished the season 10 and 10 with a zero point differential. They are literally the most ordinary side of all time and a 10 point loss to a NSW Cup Raiders side confirmed their worst nightmares. Purely making up the numbers in the finals, they were an absolute mess at Kogarah in freezing conditions. Three times they lost possession when receiving kick offs. It may have been four. I can’t bring myself to go back and watch. The make up of this side was god awful. Wade Graham can never play six again. This was literally painful to watch at times. Nikora was massive, and Ronaldo is a highlight machine, but otherwise to cop seven tries to a side sent out purely to avoid injuries shows exactly where the Sharks are right now.

11. Dragons (14)

The full strength Dragons almost blew it early against the Storm reserve grade side. Three early tries could very well have ended this game early if not for difficult conversions in the wind. Ultimately they would romp home and record a 30-22 win to end their season on a positive. I’m shocked that Zac Lomax didn’t make the Origin extended squad. Tyson Frizell scored with (I believe) his final touch in the Red V. Matt Dufty had an incredible second half of the season and should start in the position next season. Another team who fell well below expectations and will have a huge off-season ahead. The appointment of Matthew Elliott as assistant is a brilliant one.

12. Tigers (11)

Well, at least they avoided finishing ninth I suppose. The Tigers were the better side against the Eels for large parts of the contest on Saturday night only to falter late and fall to yet another painful loss. Marshall’s early injury was a real downer on a night meant as a celebration. Adam Doueihi’s one from five conversions ultimately cost them a feel good win, however their season ended a month ago. Asu Kepaoa and Tommy Talau have been finds this year. In a way this game summed up the Tigers season; they were good (even great) at times but ultimately not good enough. Big off-season ahead to say the least.

13. Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys became everyone’s second favourite side for the weekend after ensuring that the Broncos finished in last position. The 32-16 win ended a pretty dire season on a rare positive for the far north Queenslanders but it should provide something to build on. Kyle Feldt looked to have the top try scorer award (shout out to big Willy Mason) with a hattrick. This game was much closer than it looked, with the Cowboys running in three unanswered tries to finish it off. Jason Taumalolo returned back to his best form, topping the metres with 249. Not the season the Cowboys wanted, or expected, but there are plenty of blocks there for incoming coach Todd Peyton to build upon for 2021 and beyond.

14. Sea Eagles (12)

Manly are lucky that there were two worst sides behind them as they really deserve a 15th or 16th placed finish. The 40-28 loss ended a woeful season that promised so much early on. On the positive they finished the season scoring six tries. The negative of course being that they conceded eight. Abbas Miski scored a quick double, in terms of game time, but unfortunately conceding 26 first half points was always a step too far to come back from. I’m not sure letting Danny Levi go is the greatest decision given what they have on their books. Manly have a few megastars but carry way too many reserve graders.

15. Bulldogs (13)

The Bulldogs played their Grand Final last week with a win over the Bunnies. This week was their Mad Monday as they were played off the park by the vastly superior Panthers. Held scoreless in round 20, the Dogs are in for a long off-season with many questions to be answered before 2021 kicks off. There is literally not much to write home about here as they were purely a supporting cast for the Panthers show. The Dogs said goodbye to a host of players. The clean out has begun. Tolman will be one of the most underappreciated players of the modern era.

16. Broncos (16)

The Broncos finished their season with a disappointing 32-16 loss to the Cowboys, consigning them to the club’s first ever wooden spoon. The Broncos looked ready to shock the Rugby League world early on with two tries. Boyd’s try was a feel good moment in the legend’s last ever game. From there however it was all Cowboys. Katoni Staggs suffered an injury that will not only cost him an Origin spot but likely the majority of his 2021 season also. Kevin Walters looks set to be announced as Broncos coach and has a huge job ahead of him. Patrick Carrigan topped all the stats yet again.