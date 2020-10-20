THE CONTENDERS

1. Panthers

The Panthers continued their increase win streak and will now play the Grand Final that their form all year has warranted, however it was not without a scare. If an Adam Reynolds 40/20 attempt was kicked two inches further back, who knows?

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

That said, Penrith were able to largely turn back the most in form attacking side in the competition despite handing over a substantial advantage in terms of possession. Any other team in the competition (other than the Storm) would have broken and conceded big points.

Ivan Cleary took a big risk in playing Tyrone May over Brent Naden on the edge but it paid off. Isaah Yeo really capped off an incredible season (to date) with two line breaks, including one that lead to the eventual match winning try to Dylan Edwards.

All of Penrith’s big name players stepped up with both props controlling the middle. Capewell filled in for Kikau pretty well overall, however the weaponry big man cannot return soon enough for the Minor Premiers.

Importantly they came through unscathed in terms of injuries or suspensions and now have a week to build up for a title their rich vein of form really does deserve. Best of luck Panthers fans.

2. Storm

The Storm were CLINCIAL in their demolition of the in form Raiders on Friday evening. They were downright scary good in that opening ten minutes, absolutely blowing the Green Machine off the park. Three tries, including back to back efforts, made this a tough hill for Canberra to climb very early on.

Cameron Smith may be retiring at the end of 2020 but he’s still the game’s elite player. The control he had over this game was incredible. Jahrome Hughes is justifying every decision his coach has made to make him the number seven.

There wasn’t a bad player on the park for the Purple Haze, who much like Penrith head into Grand Final week without any major injury or suspension worries.

The Storm were certainly the most impressive winners of the two teams across the weekend, however to be fair the Raiders looked out on their feet after a huge clash last weekend. They won’t be able to blow the Panthers off the park with such easy this weekend.

Although as I type that, perhaps they will!? Never ever count this magnificent Melbourne outfit out. Best of luck Storm fans.

ELIMINATED

3. Rabbitohs

The Bunnies, for the third season, exited the competition at the final hurdle. They were right in the game up until their literal last set in attack but ultimately fell short at the hands of the red hot Panthers.

The Rabbitohs couldn’t break down the Panthers defence despite having over 55% possession.

If Adam Reynolds hadn’t missed the seemingly perfect 40/20 by a matter of inches, we could very well be here right now talking about the Bunnies return to the Grand Final. This game was that close!

The Bunnies pulled a few shock selections with Cam Murray playing out wide. I feel as though this weakened the Bunnies middle in both attack and defence. Damien Cook was kept relatively quiet as a result of not having Cam Murray’s quick play the balls to work off of.

Despite the fact Souths have failed to make a Grand Final at three Prelim attempts, I think it’s fair to say that the red and greens overachieved this season on the back of some incredible form late on by key players.

Fans of the club should be very proud of their efforts although I know the frustration of a third straight Prelim final exit. Brilliant season!

4. Raiders

The Raiders were blown off the park in the early stages of Friday Night’s Prelim and never recovered. To make the Grand Final they needed an almost perfect game to upset the well rested Storm and unfortunately conceding back to back (and a third) tries in the opening 10 minutes was certainly not ideal.

Two tries to Nick Cotric gave the Green Machine some sort of respectability but truthfully the gulf in the class on the night was pretty big.

Again though, much like the Bunnies, the Raiders fans should be extremely proud of their side. Yes, they failed to avenge their Grand Final loss last year but to outlast the Roosters was something special last weekend.

I think the week off really helped Melbourne as the Raiders looked a step slower from the outset. Papalii tried his massive heart out but failed to make big inroads despite some signs, while Wighton and Williams were on the back foot pretty much all night.

A brilliant season for fans of the Raiders, however they were a very distant second best on the night.