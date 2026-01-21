Angus Crichton's impending switch to rugby union will not necessarily mark the end of his NRL career.

According to Code Sports, the Sydney Roosters star's new deal reportedly including a contract clause that could open the door to a return to rugby league as early as 2028.

Crichton has agreed to a two-year contract with Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs, set to commence after the conclusion of the 2026 NRL season.

However, the second year of that deal is understood to contain an option, meaning Crichton could exit the contract following the 2027 Rugby World Cup and make himself available to NRL clubs ahead of the 2028 season.

The structure of the agreement ensures the 31-year-old will be eligible to push for Wallabies selection at the home World Cup in 2027 while retaining flexibility should he decide to return to rugby league once the tournament concludes in November.

By that stage, Crichton would be 32 and able to rejoin an NRL club in time for a full pre-season campaign.

The Sydney Roosters are reportedly among the clubs open to a future reunion, with Crichton remaining contracted to the Tricolours through the 2026 season and committed to seeing out his final year in the NRL before switching codes.

While his departure adds to a growing trend of NRL stars exploring cross-code opportunities, the inclusion of a return clause ensures Crichton's move is not a one-way exit from rugby league, but rather a calculated, short-term shift aligned with World Cup ambitions.

For now, Crichton remains fully focused on delivering for the Roosters in 2026, before activating the next phase of a deal that could yet see him back in the NRL sooner than expected.