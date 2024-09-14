A thrilling contest in Townsville has seen the North Queensland Cowboys advance to the semi-finals with a tight win over the Newcastle Knights at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

In a ripping back and forth contest, the Cowboys were well short of the mark in the first half against the Kalyn Ponga-led Knights, but it was the home side who were able to come home with a wet sail, scoring four of the final five tries.

Kyle Feldt scored the opening try in the 13th minute for North Queensland, but it was the only try for the club in the first half.

Long-range efforts headlined the Knights' first half, and they ultimately were able to find two tries before the break - and an eight point lead to boot - through Jayden Brailey and Fletcher Sharpe.

It was not the way things continued though. Murray Taulagi was the first man over in the second half, before Jordan McLean scored in the 51st minute to keep the Cowboys on the front foot and moving into the lead.

Dylan Lucas would then hit back for the Knights, levelling the game with just 17 minutes to go.

Following the try to level the game up, the Knights had an enormous chance to go ahead just ten minutes from time when the explosive Ponga made a line break.

He had options on either side, chose Dane Gagai, and the veteran centre put the ball down, leaving the scores locked up.

The Cowboys would make the Knights pay just minutes later though, with Reuben Cotter diving on a loose ball, beating Knights' fullback Ponga to the ball by just millimetres.

The try, which was reviewed by the bunker, put the Cowboys ahead with just seven minutes to go, having been set up by an excellent run from Reece Robson out of dummy half into a Jake Clifford kick which was batted back by Kyle Feldt.

The Knights continued to work in vain through the final minutes of the game, but fell short with Leo Thompson then lining up Kyle Feldt with an enormous high shot in the 78th minute that saw an all in push and shove break out between the two sides.

Thompson was sent to the sin bin for the shot, with Feldt able to continue with the game through the final minutes.

Tom Dearden, who had an excellent game, put the game to bed with just over 60 seconds on the clock in the following set, bursting through the line to score.

The win for North Queensland ensures they will head to Sydney next weekend, clashing with the Cronulla Sharks next weekend in a semi-final.

Match summary

North Queensland Cowboys 28 (Tries: Kyle Feldt, Murray Taulagi, Jordan McLean, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 4/5) defeat Newcastle Knights 16 (Tries: Jayden Brailey, Fletcher Sharpe, Dylan Lucas; Conversions: Kalyn Ponga 2/3)