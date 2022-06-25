Star QueenslandMaroons fullback Kalyn Ponga has confirmed that he is fully fit for the second State of Origin game in Perth on Sunday evening.

Ponga, who was born in Western Australia's northern town of Port Hedland, has a firm grasp on the Queensland fullback jumper, however, there were concerns he may have been in doubt for the match.

It came after he fell sick around the time of Origin 1 and battled through illness during last weekend's tough last-ditch loss to the Canberra Raiders.

With the Knights at the wrong end of the table, Ponga will be keen to turn his attention back to clubland but told reporters that he was fully fit and ready to go for Origin 2.

Ponga has been somewhat inconsistent at club level this year, but still among the best for under-fire coach Adam O'Brien.

Recently re-signing with the Knights on a long-term deal after substantial interest from the Dolphins, the fullback said he was pleased that Billy Slater was impressed by his own leadership within the Queensland Origin setup ahead of Game 2.

"The fullback has to be a leader as the voice at the back in attack and defence," Ponga said.

"It's something I've been working on the last few years, so for Billy to say that (he's been impressed with his leadership) it's pretty good."

With Queensland able to put away the series in Game 2 and New South Wales reportedly having a plan to tackle the form of Cameron Munster, Ponga said it was about everyone doing their job if the Maroons were to win again.

"I wouldn't mind 'Munny' getting the ball as much as we can," Ponga said.

"But it's about all of us doing our job, not just expecting him to do something. Hopefully, we can create some opportunities."

Game 2 kicks off at 7:55pm (AEST) on Sunday evening in Perth.