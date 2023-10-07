The Papua New Guinea Orchids squad has been confirmed for the Pacific Championships, with seven NRLW stars featuring in the squad.

The squad will be captained by the inspirational Elsie Albert, whose NRLW campaign came to an abrupt ending after just 25 minutes due to injury for the Parramatta Eels NRLW side.

Albert will be one of seven NRLW stars featured in the squad, with Canberra Raiders NRLW hooker Ua Ravu and the Cowboys quintet of Essay Banu, Jessikah Reeves, Sareka Mooka, Sera Koroi and Shellie Long also being included in the Orchids squad.

The team will be coached by North Queensland Cowboys NRLW coach Ben Jeffries and will have 12 members of last year's World Cup squad featuring in the Pacific Championships roster.

The PNG Orchids squad will also feature six players from the PNGRFL National Women's Championships as well as Wentworthville Magpies hooker Roswita Kapo and Brisbane Tigers lock Emily Veivers are other Australian-based players in the squad.

“The journey of the Santos PNG Orchids, has been one that continues to see the advancement of women in the sport and this squad highlights and celebrates the progress of our women and girls," PNG Orchids chair Celestine Ove said.

"Seeing our NRLW and Australian based players combined with the strong upcoming domestic talent and Juniors is an indication of the evolution of the women's game.”

Papua New Guinea Orchids Squad

Almah Johnson

Belinda Gwashumun

Bertshiba Awoi

Elsie Albert

Emily Veivers

Essay Banu

Freda Waula

Gloria Kaupa

Jessikah Reeves

Lancy Ulkambane

La-Toniya Norris-Addo

Leila Kerowa

Lyiannah Allen

Meli Joe

Roswita Kapo

Sareka Mooka

Sera Koroi

Shellie Long

Sillah Rumints

Ua Ravu

Yolanda Taute