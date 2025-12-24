The PNG Hunters of the QLD Cup competition have confirmed the release of eight players heading into next year, with half of them not being retained due to behaviour and disciplinary issues.

Among the eight players let go, two have played representative football for Papua New Guinea: Jordan Pat and Khaiya Waiembi.

The two forwards have been released following alcohol-related disciplinary matters and breaches of the club's code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Jarran Pitten and Limbi Henry have not been retained due to disciplinary issues and failure to meet the professional standards set by the PNG Hunters.

In addition to this, Doa Tapako, Gregan Foremat, Joseph Kora and Robert Gigami will also not return to the squad after the Christmas break for the second block of pre-season training.

"The completion of block 1 training reinforces the club's commitment to building a high-performance culture, both on and off the field, with strong emphasis placed on accountability, respect, and preparation," the club said in a statement.

"This year has become even more important as the Hunters have now had 13 players from last year's squad leave the club, creating opportunities for emerging talent to take up the mettle.

"After the completion of block 1, the club confirmed that the following players will not be retained for the pre-season block 2 training - including Jarran Pitten and Limbi Henry for disciplinary issues and not meeting the Hunters' professional standards; Jordan Pat and Khaiya Waiembi for alcohol-related disciplinary issues and breaches of the Hunters code of conduct.

"The club reiterated its strong stance on alcohol-related behavior, noting the importance of upholding the values and standards of the PNG Hunters' brand.

This stance is particularly significant given the SP Brewery's long-standing support as a naming rights partner of the club, and the Hunters' responsibility to represent their partners, fans, and the nation with integrity."