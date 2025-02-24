A seven-time international for the Papua New Guinea Kumuls, hooker Edwin Ipape has made a decision on his future after being linked with a potential move to the NRL competition.

Regarded as one of the best hookers outside of the NRL, Ipape has turned his back on a potential move to Australia and instead signed a massive six-year contract extension with the Leigh Leopards until the end of 2031.

It was widely reported before he inked the new deal that several unnamed NRL clubs were interested in recruiting his services for next season and that he was "open to offers" about making the switch as late as February.

"I'm just thankful for the faith that Derek, Lamy and Chesy and the club have put in me. Six years is the longest contract the club has ever given out so I'm stoked about that," Ipape said.

"Now I have a massive task to fulfil that faith. I think everything will stay the same, the motivation I have to get better and the expectation for the club to continue to improve.

"I'll be going all out to get better and feel there is a lot of improvement I can make to become a better player.

"I love the fans, the club and the town. Everyone has been great to me and my family since we arrived. The fans love the players who come to represent them, and I love to interact with them. The support they give us gives the players that extra boost.

"This is massive for me and my family. It gives us stability and I can't wait to see what the next six years bring. Leigh Leopards are massive, and we are putting on a show."

Spending the past four seasons with the Leigh Leopards under Adrian Lam, he has been a significant piece to their success alongside ex-Sydney Roosters playmaker Lachlan Lam after arriving from the PNG Hunters.

Named in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) Team of the Tournament, he also spent time in the Manly Sea Eagles system where he was signed on a train-and-trial contract with them for 2020.

During this period, he made two showings for them in the now-defunct NRL 9s competition.

"His progress as a player since has been unbelievable and for him to commit for such a long time is a massive boost for the club and town," Leigh Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester added.

"Edwin is idolised by many people in the town and the welcome that he and his family received when they first arrived has been a big factor in him making this decision.

"We spoke to him at the end of last season about extending his contract. Edwin is a deep thinker, and he wanted to go home to PNG and decide in his head that it was the right thing to do.

"He is loved by the playing group, the staff and the town and that love was a big overriding reason for him committing to Leigh Leopards.

"His relationship with Derek, Adrian and myself is another big factor. We care about all our players and when Edwin came over here initially, he was on his own for some time before his family arrived. He even missed the birth of his second child such was his commitment to the team.

"That has now been rewarded with the contract that secures his future and will make him eligible for a testimonial when the contract finishes.

"For an overseas player to go into that kind of territory is unbelievable and for Edwin to have committed ten years to the club is a fantastic show of faith and loyalty towards Leigh Leopards.

"I'm really proud for Edwin and it's a great story and a huge statement by our club."