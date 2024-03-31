Young Dolphins' lock forward Max Plath is facing a two-game suspension for an ugly hip drop tackle which saw him sin binned during Saturday evening's win over the Gold Coast Titans.

Plath, with his side behind early in the contest, found himself sitting on the sidelines for ten minutes after a tackle went very wrong.

The hip drop tackle, described as one of the worst in recent memory by look, saw him land on the back of Phillip Sami's legs, and while the Titans' outside back was able to complete the game, Plath has found himself hit with a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge by the NRL's match review committee.

Despite the fact it's a first offence on his rolling 12-month record, the severity of the tackle and charge handed down sees Plath facing a two-match ban with an early guilty plea, or risking a third match if he proceeds to the judiciary for a Tuesday night hearing.

Plath will likely accept the early guilty plea, but has until midday (AEDT) on Monday to determine his plea.

While no other charges were handed down from Saturday's second game, two players were cited out of the earlier clash which saw the St George Illawarra Dragons claim their second win of the season over the Manly Sea Eagles at Wollongong's WIN Stadium.

Dragons' prop Blake Lawrie was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact offence for an early tackle against Manly forward Josh Aloiai, with it being a second offence on his record. It means he will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he loses at the judiciary.

Luke Brooks meanwhile was also charged with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a first half shot on Jack Bird. He will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he loses at the judiciary, with the charge being the first on his record.

Like Plath, both Brooks and Lawrie have until midday (AEDT) on Monday to determine their pleas.