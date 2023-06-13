SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 16: Canterbury Bulldogs NRL General Manager of Football Phil Gould speaks to the media at Belmore Sports Ground on May 16, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Gould spoke to the media as he left the ground after the announcement this morning that Trent Barrett had quit the role of Bulldogs head coach. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Believing that Queensland already has the upper hand, Phil Gould is worried about New South Wales' preparations ahead of Game 2 of State of Origin.

As Brad Fittler decided on the team this morning, Queensland has begun preparations, with Billy Slater confirming they have already completed a review session on Game 1.

Gould believes it was a poor move by Fittler and the NSW selectors to wait until Tuesday morning to decide on the team.

This was due to five players - Mitchell Moses, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior and Reagan Campbell-Gillard - playing in the King's Birthday clash between the Bulldogs and Eels.

In a last hurrah of sorts, the five players had one more opportunity to lock down their spot in the team. However, only Moses and Addo-Carr were selected.

"I'm concerned from the get go that Queensland are in camp today and we're not announcing our team until tomorrow," Gould said on 100% Footy.

"It's a huge advantage, the first 24 hours is crucial, they've been sitting there reviewing and previewing and we're still twiddling our thumbs and haven't got a team yet.

"We won't be getting together until probably Wednesday so you're already giving away two days, it's really important."