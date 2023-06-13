Believing that Queensland already has the upper hand, Phil Gould is worried about New South Wales' preparations ahead of Game 2 of State of Origin.

As Brad Fittler decided on the team this morning, Queensland has begun preparations, with Billy Slater confirming they have already completed a review session on Game 1.

Gould believes it was a poor move by Fittler and the NSW selectors to wait until Tuesday morning to decide on the team.

This was due to five players - Mitchell Moses, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior and Reagan Campbell-Gillard - playing in the King's Birthday clash between the Bulldogs and Eels.

In a last hurrah of sorts, the five players had one more opportunity to lock down their spot in the team. However, only Moses and Addo-Carr were selected.

"I'm concerned from the get go that Queensland are in camp today and we're not announcing our team until tomorrow," Gould said on 100% Footy.

"It's a huge advantage, the first 24 hours is crucial, they've been sitting there reviewing and previewing and we're still twiddling our thumbs and haven't got a team yet.

"We won't be getting together until probably Wednesday so you're already giving away two days, it's really important."